Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: 10 pics that prove she looks her best with Kartik Aaryan
Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: The Simmba star turns 24 on Sunday. Check out some of her best pics with Kartik Aaryan.bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:01 IST
Bollywood actor and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who celebrates her 24th birthday on Sunday, has been making headlines due to her regular appearances with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Whether it is a picture or video from the sets of their film or the duo being spotted together on dates and airports, every picture that makes it online, sparks further rumours that the Love Aaj Kal 2 stars are dating.
Talking about Sara, Kartik recently said in an interview, “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. she has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.”
While there is no confirmation on the relationship status, we still believe Sara and Kartik look lovely together, even if it just for the film. On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, we bring 10 of their best pictures together:
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali's next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020.
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap 😞 A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. 🙏🏻😊 And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 👑 Want to work with you again and again and again 💓 Imtiaz Ali's next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020.
Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018 in which she was seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She bagged the Filmfare award for best female debut for her performance in the film. Later, she romanced Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Simmba.
Known to celebrate her birthday with a lot of fanfare, Sara skipped major parties last year, as she was preparing for a dance number in Simmba.
On the work front, Sara recently completed work on the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal that also stars Kartik. She has already begun work on her next, David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, in which she will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.
First Published: Aug 11, 2019 20:01 IST