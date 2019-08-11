Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: 10 pics that prove she looks her best with Kartik Aaryan

bollywood

Bollywood actor and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who celebrates her 24th birthday on Sunday, has been making headlines due to her regular appearances with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Whether it is a picture or video from the sets of their film or the duo being spotted together on dates and airports, every picture that makes it online, sparks further rumours that the Love Aaj Kal 2 stars are dating.

Talking about Sara, Kartik recently said in an interview, “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. she has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.”

While there is no confirmation on the relationship status, we still believe Sara and Kartik look lovely together, even if it just for the film. On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, we bring 10 of their best pictures together:

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018 in which she was seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She bagged the Filmfare award for best female debut for her performance in the film. Later, she romanced Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Simmba.

Known to celebrate her birthday with a lot of fanfare, Sara skipped major parties last year, as she was preparing for a dance number in Simmba.

On the work front, Sara recently completed work on the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal that also stars Kartik. She has already begun work on her next, David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, in which she will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

