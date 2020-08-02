e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Happy Friendship Day: Anushka Sharma shares childhood throwback, Kajol with besties Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Happy Friendship Day: Anushka Sharma shares childhood throwback, Kajol with besties Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Many Bollywood celebrities - Anushka Sharma, Kajol and Ananya Panday - shared posts on the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Happy Friendship Day: Kajol, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday remembered their friends.
Actor Anushka Sharma, Kajol and Ananya Sharma shared pictures on the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday. Many of their pictures were throwbacks.

Sharing a childhood picture from a birthday celebration with a bunch of kids, Anushka wrote how one always remembers friends. She said: “You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us.” Anushka is unrecognisable in the picture.

She mentioned how some stay in touch: “Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face.”

 

She mentioned how being from an army background, it is easy to make many friends but how you lose them too (frequent transfers): “Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places.”

She ended her post with a wish to all: “This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today....Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande on why she didn’t go to Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: ‘I knew if I see him like that, I will never be able to forget’

Kajol too shared a picture collage, in which prominent were bestie Karan Johar and favourite co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing it, she wrote: “Couldn’t fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can’t. Of my blood and not...#HappyFriendshipDay.”

 

 

Actor Ananya Panday too posted a bunch of pictures with her close pals and wrote: “Worse comes to worst, my girls come first #FriendshipDay with my OGs.” Surprisingly missing from the frames were besties - Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya.

