Have you seen the latest pics of Hrithik Roshan and ex Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi?

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have divorced and gone their own ways but the two never fail to come together for their boys -- be it for vacations or movie shows. No wonder then that the former couple stepped out, and in style, for a lunch with their kids—Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Mumbai on Sunday. Seeing them, chic is the only word that comes to the mind—Hrithik wearing a grey-coloured sweatshirt paired with jeans and a beanie, while Sussanne in a black shirt and army green boots.

Soho House in Juhu area is the new go-to place for all in Bollywood. Be sure to spot one star or the other at the upscale restaurant. The team of the soon-to-release film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, comprising Sonam Kapoor, her dad Anil Kapoor and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, were seen at the eatery. Also seen at the place were actors Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhumi Pednekar.

Airport is another place where you can often spot stars. The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, were seen returning together from their stay in Spain’s Barcelona city. It has been reported that the two were there for Janhvi’s new advertisement shoot. The Dhadak actor had been sharing pictures from the Spanish city too. Also returning to Mumbai was another onscreen pair —Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani — who were returning after their shooting stint in Delhi for their upcoming film, Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan at a lunch date with their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Mumbai.

Airport: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor; Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut and Jacqueline Fernandez at Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Kriti Sanon and Fatima Sana Shaikh at Soho House in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar at Soho House, Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra share a joke.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

