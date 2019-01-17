Have you seen these latest photos of Mira Rajput, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone?

The winter chill has taken over Mumbai but the Bollywood celebrities continue with their routine in the city. Actor Hrithik Roshan has finally returned to Mumbai, a day after sharing some ‘posed candids’ from Switzerland on his Instagram. The actor was spotted at the airport and looked dapper in an all-black look.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares childhood pic as she makes important Chhapaak announcement

Actor Deepika Padukone, who attended a book launch on Wednesday, was also spotted in black later during the day. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to Mahisasurmardini temple in Himachal Pradesh to seek blessings of the goddess.

Actor Emraan Hashmi also hosted the screening of his film Why Cheat India ahead of its release this Friday. He was joined by wife Parveen, actor Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree.

Emraan Hashmi with wife Parveen, actor Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor Shraddha Kapoor too was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She will now be seen alongside Baahubali actor Prabhas in Saaho besides playing the title role in the Saina Nehwal biopic and featuring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore. Among other celebrities who were spotted at the airport were Sophie Choudry and Shamita Shetty. Actor Raveena Tandon made a unique style statement at the airport as she was spotted in a quirky jumpsuit paired with a denim jacket.

Actor and radio show host Neha Dhupia was also spotted with husband Angad Bedi. The two attended Rannvijay Singha’s daughter’s birthday bash.

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi at Ranvijay Singha’s daughter’s birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Fitness enthusiast and reality TV judge Shilpa Shetty too was spotted in the city with her mother and son. The actor seemed to be out for some shopping in the city. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor too was spotted chatting on phone as she carried on with her daily routine. The newcomer looked glamourous in tiny black shorts paired with matching jacket and slippers. Malaika Arora too was spotted at a salon while chatting on phone with the words ‘Girls can do anything’ written on her tee. Varun Dhawan too was spotted at a gym in the city.

Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan launched his film Factory and was joined in by his mother at the event.

Faisal Khan at the launch of his film Factory. (Viral Bhayani)

Faisal Khan with his team at the launch of his film Factory. (Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor too is keeping up with the industry celebs and shared a new selflie on Instagram while flaunting her perfect eye-liner. She captioned it, “When the liner and light just works.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:38 IST