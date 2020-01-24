e-paper
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘smoothest airwalker’ Baba Jackson didn’t even have shoes, mirror when he started making videos

TikTok sensation Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson opened up about his journey and said that he did not have a mirror at home when he started making videos, and would watch his shadow while practising.

Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson shot to fame with his dance videos.
Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson shot to fame with his dance videos.
         

From Hrithik Roshan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood is all praise for viral sensation Yuvraj Singh, popularly known as Baba Jackson, who shot to fame through his dance videos on TikTok. Recently, Hrithik shared a compilation of his videos on Twitter and called him the “smoothest airwalker I have seen”.

In an interview with India Today, Yuvraj opened up about his struggles and revealed that when he started making videos, he did not even have a mirror at home to see himself while dancing. “Earlier, I used to make TikTok videos but they hardly got views. However, I continued with it. Gradually, I started getting a good response on my videos. I also improved on my dance skills. I did not have a mirror in my house and could not see myself while dancing or practising. So, I used to see my shadow and practice MJ Style dance,” he said.

Also read: Fan wants Shraddha Kapoor to marry Varun Dhawan, he says ‘I have never seen a husband-wife behave like this’

Yuvraj, who pays tribute to pop legend Michael Jackson in his videos, said that he began his journey by making barefoot videos in his room. “I’ve learnt dancing by watching YouTube videos at home. I have been practising MJ Style dance since the past 5-6 months. First, I used to make videos in my room, barefoot. Then, I bought shoes and later started making videos on my terrace,” he said.

 

After gaining popularity on the internet, Yuvraj was invited to join a Delhi-based dance troupe, Skeleton. He also recently auditioned for the upcoming season of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared a video of Yuvraj with the team of Street Dancer 3D, including Shraddha Kapoor, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. In the video, the TikTok sensation can be seen dancing to the Muqabla remix from the film.

 

“With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the Internet,” Varun wrote. His co-star Nora Fatehi was awestruck by the video and called it, “UNBELIEVABLE.”

