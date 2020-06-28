e-paper
‘I stand for love’: Priyanka Chopra celebrates pride month

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra wrote an encouraging note and extended support to pride month. See her post here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra posted a note on love on Instagram.
Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday took to Instagram to celebrate pride month (June 1-June 30). She dropped an encouraging note to show her support.

She wrote: “I stand for love. Happy #Pride!” She also posted a picture which said the following: “Love is love, love is non-discriminatory, love is universal, love is beautiful, love is unconditional, love is warmth, love is powerful, love is to be celebrated.” Signifying the pride colours, all the words expressing different emotions were in different colours.

 

A number of her fans wrote in to express their appreciation. One user said: “Yessss happy pride month everyone.” Another one wrote: “Very well said mam.” A third user wrote: “Love is love.”

Priyanka is vocal on issues of public interest on social media. On the controversy of the deaths of a father-son P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Tamil Nadu, she wrote on Twitter: “Reeling from what I’m hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks.”

Early into the coronavirus crisis, she had taken part in fund-raising initiative, IForIndia and written: “So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia- India’s biggest fundraising concert. I hope you guys are watching and donating.... it’s on right now!! Link in my bio. #SocialForGood 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india.”

Some time back, on the issue of child abuse, retweeting a tweet by actor and minister Smriti Irani, she had written: “The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable.”

