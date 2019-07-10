Imtiaz Ali says Deepika Padukone was his first choice for Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar: ‘She had those eyes’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has wrapped up the shooting of his next, the Love Aaj Kal sequel. He has now revealed that before he cast Deepika Padukone in the original, he wanted her to star in his 2011 film Rockstar that was eventually made with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Imtiaz has written a note on Deepika’s website, talking about his first meeting with the actor. Recalling that day and the moment he will never forget, Imtiaz wrote, “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know.”

He added, “None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew.”

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Directed by Farah Khan, the film starred her in a double role and turned out to be a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Rockstar released much later in 2011 and marked the Bollywood debut of actor Nargis Fakhri opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film got mixed reviews from the critics but failed to impress at the box office. She also worked in Homi Adjania’s Cocktail, which was written by Imtiaz.

Deepika and Imtiaz’s first film together, Love Aaj Kal released in 2009 and starred Saif Ali Khan as the male lead. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will now be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film which is rumoured to be titled Aaj Kal.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:37 IST