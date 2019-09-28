Ira Khan had a fall during her workout session but her video will inspire you. Watch

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared a video from her workout session. In the video, she is hanging by a bar as someone pokes a long rod around her body, making her twitch around to escape it.

Before eventually falling down, Ira does a perfect job of evading the rod, thanks to her fitness. “Whoops... I’m okay #fridaymotivation #friday #workout #fall #fail #gym #backatit #gymmotivation #gymmemes #core #coreworkout #corestrength #control #victoriassecret #popeyeloveshisstick,” she wrote alongside the video, posted on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Ira shared the first poster of her debut English play, Medea. Ira is credited as the director of the play, an adaptation of Euripides’ Medea that is being produced by actor Sarika’s new production house, Nautankisa. Ira also posted a video to share her excitement with her followers on Instagram. She wrote, “Its happening and is not just a dream in my head”.

Talking about opting for direction, Ira had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Talking about working with Ira, Sarika had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Ira called me and said ‘I’m directing a play and I want you to act in it’. But I told her that I won’t be able to, as I’m no longer in the acting space. Then I thought why not produce it and that’s how I came on board. The play Euripides’ Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex.”

“The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far,” she added.

