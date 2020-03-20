e-paper
Irrfan Khan's son Babil returns home after being stuck in London during coronavirus lockdown

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil returns home after being stuck in London during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has returned to India after being stuck in London during the coronavirus lockdown. His mother took to social media to thank those involved.

bollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:31 IST
Hindustan Times
Irrfan Khan poses with wife Sutapa and son Babil.
Actor Irrfan Khan’s son has returned to India from London, where he was studying. On Thursday, it was announced that international flights to India would be banned for one week, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Babil had been stuck in London, and landed in Mumbai on Thursday, according to a Times of India report. His mother, Sutapa Sikdar, received him at the airport. She took to social media later and wrote, “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and wishes. Babil is back to India safely. Gratitude to all of you who offered help. The flight was late over an hour.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s coronavirus monologue has Bollywood impressed, actor says ‘corona bas karo na’ in viral video

Sutapa had earlier pleaded with the government to make arrangements for students studying abroad to be brought back home. She’d written, according to a News18 report, “While the virus is pointing towards us how nature is trying to tell us something, we are hoarding, escaping from hospitals and for such irresponsible people, those who would abide every test to keep others safe are suffering and are victims of fear.”

Irrfan, meanwhile, recently appeared in Angrezi Medium, which he made while undergoing treatment for cancer. The film opened well on its first day at the box office, but was severely affected by mass closures of cinema halls because of the coronavirus spread.

Several high-profile films such as Sooryavanshi and Fast & Furious 9 have been delayed in the wake of the virus, which has infected 220000 people across the world, and close to 200 in India.

