Jacqueline Fernandez shares note as two from shoot crew test positive for Covid-19: ‘Rest of the crew and I have tested negative’

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:19 IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a note on Instagram, giving her fans and followers a health update. Jacqueline said that two members from her shoot crew have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor herself, however, has tested negative.

Jacqueline said that she was set to shoot for a brand when all crew members were tested for the novel coronavirus as precaution. “Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote in her note.

Note shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.

“We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance,” she added.

Jacqueline will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police. Director Pavan Kirpalani said in a statement, “I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script.”

She has also signed Kick 2 with Salman Khan. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had made the announcement on her birthday last month. The filmmaker shared a short video of a gift box that opened up to share the teaser poster of Kick 2 and ended with some iconic scenes from the original film. “Too Much Fun on @Asli_Jacqueline ‘s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am,” the tweet read.

Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike. During the lockdown, Jacqueline also appeared in a music video with Salman Khan, shot and conceptualised at his farmhouse in Panvel.

