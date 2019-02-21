Kabir Khan’s film on 1983 World Cup to be shot in Lords, Oval stadiums

The buzz around director Kabir Khan’s next, a film based on the Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, is not getting over anytime soon. As the film has entered its pre-production stage, Khan is busy doing rounds of recce in England and the shoot would commence in May. Interestingly, the entire cricket portion of the film will be shot in Lord’s and The Oval stadiums and Khan couldn’t have asked for more.

Read| Ranveer Singh says he will become Kapil Dev’s shadow as they begin training for 83

“We’re excited that we got the opportunity to shoot at such places, especially Lord’s, where the final [match] took place. We’ll be recreating the look and feel of the era. Right now, we’re figuring how to go about setting up the era so that it looks authentic. After all, this is a period film, so everything needs to match the time we are talking about,” he says adding that they will be shooting before the ICC Cricket World Cup that starts on May 30. In between, the team also plans to watch a few matches during their off days.

Sharing more about the shooting schedule, Khan informs that the Indian portions of the film will be shot August onwards. “It will be a pan India shoot as we will be showing the life of cricketers, who were a part of the team, and belongs to different states of the country,” he says.

While actor Ranveer Singh would be portraying the role of Kapil Dev, other cast members include names such as Chirag Patel, Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, Tamil actor Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi and many more.

According to reports, the actors portraying the role of cricketers are currently training under cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu, who was a part of the 1983 winning team. And now, we have also learned that among the rest of the cast, there will be a cricketer, who played Under-19.

Ask Khan about him and he says, “I can’t talk about him right now. You will soon come to know about him. This much I can tell you that he is quite popular and we are super happy to have him.” And if there will be any female actors in the cast, the director remains tight-lipped.

Besides highlighting the World Cup victory, many are wondering if the film will also focus on failures that the cricketers went through. “It’s a complete story with several ups and downs. It’s the whole journey that the team went through along with other people attached to them. So, we will be exploring all the shades,” concludes Khan, who is thankful to the original team members and Kapil Dev for “guiding us and sharing all necessary details.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 18:11 IST