Kangana Ranaut calls Himachal Pradesh new hub for Bollywood shoots: ‘Anyone making money from this state won’t be called Haramkhor’

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:49 IST

Kangana Ranaut shared a news article about the Bhoot Police team - actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri - leaving for Dalhousie to shoot the film. She said that Himachal Pradesh had become the new hub for Bollywood shoots.

In a tweet, Kangana took a dig at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and said, “Himachal is hosting maximum film units from Mumbai at this point, Dev Bhumi belongs to every Indian and anyone making money from this state won’t be called Haramkhor or Namakharam, if somebody does I will condemn them not stay silent like Bullywood.”

Himachal is hosting maximum film units from Mumbai at this point, Dev Bhumi belongs to every Indian and anyone making money from this state won’t be called Haramkhor or Namakharam, if somebody does I will condemn them not stay silent like Bullywood 🙂 https://t.co/stp6rEilLa — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

Last month, Kangana was called a ‘haramkhor ladki’ by Sanjay Raut after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that she ‘has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai’ after making such comments.

Kangana hit out at those ‘threatening’ her if she came to Mumbai and challenged them to try and stop her. She reached the city on September 9 with Y-plus security provided to her by the Union home ministry.

Earlier, Kangana had requested the Prime Minister’s Office to merge the film industries of India and said that such a move would end the monopoly of ‘atrocious’ Hindi films. Lauding Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing a new film city in Noida, she had tweeted, “I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji.We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities.”

“Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films,” she had written in another tweet.

