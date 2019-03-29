Karan Johar apologizes for delaying Kalank’s title track by a day

Fans of Kalank will have to wait a little longer for the film’s title track to come out as it has been delayed by a day. Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the film, shared the news on his Twitter handle.

“We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank,” KJo wrote. Alia Bhatt, who stars in the film also tweeted, “#KalankTitleTrack out tomorrow Thank you for your patience.”

We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2019

Right from the teaser, the title track was the highlight of the film and a few glimpses were enough to pique the curiosity for the song. The title track brings back the super hit trio of composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh, who have earlier delivered chartbuster songs like Channa Mereya and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track.

The song is picturised on the lead which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. Alia shared some beautiful glimpses from the title track on her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon, featuring the lead cast, which definitely raised the excitement of fans.

Earlier the makers released Ghar More Pardesiya and First Class. Varun’s latest dance number from the film, First Class as well as Alia’s classical moves in the song Ghar More Pardesiya have already received an overwhelming response from the viewers. The film’s teaser was unveiled a few days back and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey. The first look posters of the three men of ‘Kalank’ came out on March 7 and the leading ladies’ first looks were revealed on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film. Abhishek Varman helmed the period drama that releases on April 17 this year.

