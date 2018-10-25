Karan Johar asks Twitter to give him questions for Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao. Here are the best responses

Director-producer Karan Johar, who is currently hosting the popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, took to Twitter to introduce his next guests on the show: Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. He also asked fans to post questions, three of which he will pose to the actors on the show. He wrote, “Ok guys!!! Going to shoot with the two wonderful actors @psbhumi and @RajkummarRao for #KoffeeWithKaran.let me know if you guys have any exciting questions! Will ask them your top 3 questions! Let’s do this.....#koffeewithkaran.”

This opened the floodgates and since then, Twitter has been coming up with some hilarious, some controversial and some outright bizarre questions. For instance, one user wrote, “Pls ask them to rate these actors on basis of their acting abilities-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor and same question for heroine please put Alia Bhatt name there in every choice. Thank you.”

Here are some of the responses

Pls ask them to rate these actors on basis of their acting abilities-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor and same question for heroine please put Alia Bhatt name there in every choice. Thank you — Ritz (@ritzthapa) October 25, 2018

For R: despite having delivered some of the most critically well received performances of recent years, he has still struggled to get recognition as a top billed ‘star’. Does that discourage him? — Ayesha B (@ayesh_b) October 25, 2018

He is casting #bhumipednekar in #takht where #aliabhatt #KareenaKapoor n #JanhviKapoor r in main lead..

The question should be.. why are you working in a movie with non significant role..? Just bcoz of big banner? #KoffeewithKaran #kwk — Savitaa M (@justchill86) October 25, 2018

For them - Ask him about the struggles he had to face in the industry as a newcomer because of the prevalent nepotism 😊

*And that ladies and gentlemen is how my question was rejected * — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) October 25, 2018

Ask @psbhumi if she had ever rejected @RajkummarRao for a role (when she was in casting dept)? #KoffeeWithKaran — Sachin Sharma (@beingcooper) October 25, 2018

Looking for inspiration coz @aliaa08 and @deepikapadukone didn’t find your questions tough enough 😛? — Sia Talwar (@SiaTalwar) October 25, 2018

Another user posed the question, “Why is that you never cast them in your movies when they are wonderful actors.” A fan replied to this, “He is casting #bhumipednekar in #takht where #aliabhatt #KareenaKapoor n #JanhviKapoor r in main lead.. The question should be.. why are you working in a movie with non significant role..? Just bcoz of big banner?.”

Another interesting question was, “Ask @psbhumi if she had ever rejected @RajkummarRao for a role (when she was in casting dept)?”

The best was when a Twitter user pointed out how Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone did not find his questions tough enough in the sixth season’s first episode and asked, “Looking for inspiration coz @aliaa08 and @deepikapadukone didn’t find your questions tough enough?”

Koffee with Karan premiered on October 21st and the first episode featured Alia and Deepika. The upcoming episodes will have Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora and others.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 20:17 IST