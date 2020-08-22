e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar returns to Twitter with Ganesh Chaturthi post, two months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Karan Johar returns to Twitter with Ganesh Chaturthi post, two months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Karan Johar has shared his first Twitter update in two months, wishing his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. He had been away from the app since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar has wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a new tweet, wishing his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. This is Karan’s first post in two months on the micro-blogging app, after he took a long break from social media post actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Karan shared a picture of Lord Ganesh and wrote, “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil....may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love...please stay safe.” The post received 1.8K comments in two hours.

 

He shared the same post on Instagram as well. Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash and actor Nikitin Dheer commented with folded hands emojis on his post. While Karan has restricted comments on his posts, a few of his friends and people he follows were allowed to comment.

 

Last week, Karan had extended Independence Day wishes through a post on Instagram. “To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND,” he had written.

After Sushant’s death on June 14, many of his fans began targeting and trolling Karan on social media. He was accused of trying to sabotage Sushant’s career and not giving newcomers and industry outsiders like him a fair chance.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

Karan had shared a post dedicated to Sushant after his death. “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug,” he had written.

