Karan Johar, Tabu walk the ramp while Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao promote Ek Ladki. See latest Bollywood pics

It was busy day for folks in Bollywood what with film promotions keeping many busy. It was a day of movie promotions for Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in Mumbai. The makers have been promoting the film via innovative method.On Tuesday, the main cast including Sonam, Anil Kapoor, Raj Kummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, stood inside glass enclosures which read: #SetLoveFree.

Soho House, a favourite of Bollywood stars, saw a number of celebs at the upscale eatery. These included Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu. Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted after dinner at Sanchos, Mumbai. So was Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.

Also read: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao lead stars in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge. Read their love stories here

Alia Bhatt was seen at a recording studio in Mumbai, while her mentor Karan Johar walked the ramp with Tabu on day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, were spotted for their film’s promotions. Check out all the pictures here:

Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 17:24 IST