Kareena Kapoor can’t decide if she prefers falling in love or falling asleep during lockdown. See new pic with Saif Ali Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new post on Instagram, which shows her lazing on a grassy field with husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif are currently quarantining together in Mumbai, with their son Taimur.

Kareena captioned the post, “Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess.” The post contains two pictures. The first shows Saif and Kareena lying on the grass, with a book resting on Saif’s belly. In the second picture, Kareena appears to have sat up and is looking around for something.

The post has been ‘liked’ over 150000 times, with fans showering love on the couple. “Goals,” one person wrote in the comments. “Is Taimur the photographer?” asked another.

Kareena has been sharing family pictures regularly since joining Instagram recently. A few days ago, she shared a picture of Taimur painting a wall in their home, and captioned it, “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it.” Before that, she’d also shared a picture of Saif painting flowers on another wall. She captioned the post, “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind.”

Saif in a recent interview praised Kareena for the way in which she is handling the lockdown. Saying that he thinks Kareena is ‘super cool’, Saif added that she’s the one encouraging him to “cook something nice or wear something nice” during the lockdown.

