Kareena Kapoor celebrates Easter with son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, her ‘Easter bunnies for life’. See pic

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:37 IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying the sweetest time at home with their toddler, Taimur. On Sunday, Kareena shared the perfect pictures of the father-son duo as they celebrated Easter.

Taimur is seen in a cream-coloured night suit while Saif is in his usual, comfortable pair of white kurta pyjamas. They are sitting on the floor and Taimur is seen with bunny make up on his face. He has put on some pink bunny ears and also some whiskers drawn with a sketch pen.

“My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe,” Kareena captioned her post. Kareena’s fans loved the pics. “Good Look Good Look and Good Look... Love you my son my baby my everything tim tim baby,” wrote a fan. “Tim the cutest,” wrote another fan.

Last week, Kareena posted a throwback photograph of herself at the beach. In the image, Kareena is seen in a red swimsuit and holds a coconut while Taimur is seen playing. Saif looks on at his son. “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the image.

Kareena also recently urged citizens to stay at home, after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown would be extended in the state. Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Kareena wrote: “Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We’ve come this far... let’s not stop! Together with @unicefindia and @unileverdiariesindia, I urge you to #BreakTheChain #WeCanAndWeWill #VirusKiKadiTodo #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaVirusIndia.”

Kareena, who was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium with actor Irrfan Khan, and will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

