Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan arrive for Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet. See pics

Several film personalities have arrived at the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, the Kapoor family matriarch who died of a cardiac arrest on Monday. Family members such as Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others were spotted at the prayer meet on Wednesday.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, known affectionately in the film industry as Krishna aunty, was the wife of legendary performer Raj Kapoor and the mother of actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Her death was announced by Randhir on Monday. “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” he said.

Her granddaughter, actor Karisma Kapoor, posted a picture on Instagram of Krishna with her great grandchildren, Kiaan, Samaira and Taimur. Neetu Kapoor, who along with Rishi and son Ranbir, could not attend the service posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, “She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance, wit, generosity and warmth. She will always stay in my heart. No one like her. Best human being, loved her. Best friend.”

Her funeral on Monday was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family including grandchildren Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and more.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 17:25 IST