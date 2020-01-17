Kartik Aaryan fulfils mom’s wish, gifts her a swanky Mini Cooper convertible. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:58 IST

Kartik Aaryan went all out to make his mother Mala Tiwari’s birthday special for her. He gifted her a swanky green Mini Cooper convertible and took her for a spin in it on Thursday night. According to the Mini Cooper website, the starting price of their convertible range in India is around Rs 39 lakh.

Pinkvilla reports that Kartik’s mother had expressed her fondness for this car before he made it big in Bollywood. He remembered that and surprised her with the latest edition of the car on her birthday this year.

Earlier this week, Kartik wished his mother on her birthday with an adorable throwback photo. The picture, which featured the actor in pigtails in the arms of his mother, was captioned, “Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist. Love you. Mummy.”

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The trailer of the romantic drama has just released, and excited fans were seen at the venue of the launch event wearing #SarTik (the name given to Sara and Kartik) T-shirts and carrying posters of the two stars.

In an earlier interview, Kartik opened up about the buzz surrounding his pairing with Sara. He said, “The kind of fan frenzy…SarTik jo ek word create hua hai, it’s something which has never happened before the film. Ek frame mein screen pe dekhne se pehle hi yeh chalu hua hai. I love these a lot and I hope ki sablog… they won’t be disappointed! (Never has it happened before that fans created a moniker like SarTik even before seeing a pair together on screen. I love these a lot and I hope that everyone…They won’t be disappointed!)”

Love Aaj Kal, which also stars newcomer Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, will release on February 14 this year.

