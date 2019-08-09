Kartik Aaryan to launch his YouTube channel on Aug 12: report

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly plans to launch his own YouTube channel - much like Alia Bhatt did recently. The channel will reportedly be launched on August 12.

A Mid Day report quoted the Luka Chuppi star as saying, “It will be a destination for my fans and well-wishers who can watch the real Kartik Aaryan, live in action. There will be original, behind-the-scenes and unfiltered content from my day-to-day life. It won’t be limited to my professional life, but will also focus on fashion, fitness and my travels. YouTube has a wider audience; people love watching videos as it shows the real world around us. I’ve put a lot of thought to this page.”

Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara Ali Khan as she walks the ramp showcasing fashion designer Falguni Peacock's creations at the India Couture Week 2019 in New Delhi, on July 26. ( IANS )

“I handle my social media accounts as I don’t like anyone else managing them. The same will hold true for this channel. I have been planning to launch this since a year, and now thankfully, everything is in place,” he added.

Kartik, who along with Kriti Sanon, recently delivered a Rs 100 crore in Luka Chuppi, is currently working on a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He has recently wrapped the shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal. Tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, the film has Sara Ali Khan paired with Kartik.

