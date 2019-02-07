Katrina Kaif moves in and out of focus in latest pics, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are impressed

It might have been the most discussed rivalry for years in Bollywood but those concerned have finally put it to rest. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone may not be buddies but they sure have emerged as graceful women who believe in relegating past to the past. The two actors buried the hatchet recently at one of the wedding receptions hosted by Deepika and Ranveer Singh and are now bringing the good vibes to social media too.

On Wednesday, Katrina shared two new photos from her latest appearance and she looked every bit a boss lady. Dressed in a grey power suit with her hair left open, she shared the photos with the caption, “In and out of focus.” Among the many who liked her photos were Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina and Deepika have both previously dated actor Ranbir Kapoor while Alia is in a relationship with him at present. Speculation said that Ranbir reportedly cheated on Deepika with Katrina, which led to bad blood between the two. Things didn’t get much better over the years and even as soon as earlier this year, Deepika said she would not invite Katrina to her wedding on a talk show.

Also read: Ranveer Singh can’t stop sending kisses to Deepika Padukone while on Kapil Sharma Show

However, when the actor tied the knot with Ranveer, Katrina was invited to the reception and attended the do too. “I was invited to the reception by them for sure and the instinct in my heart was to go, I felt I would like to go. There was no other thought behind it and we had very nice, warm, happy nigh. There was a lot of love and we all danced and ate and had great fun! I was there till the wee hours of the morning,” she later said in the interview.

Katrina is shooting with Salman Khan for one of 2019’s most awaited films, Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film spans decades and runs parallel to India’s story after Independence. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 10:43 IST