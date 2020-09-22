e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Khaali Peeli trailer unveiled, Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone as probe in drug case intensifies

Khaali Peeli trailer unveiled, Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone as probe in drug case intensifies

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: The makers of Khaali Peeli unveiled the trailer of the film, while Kangana Ranaut referred to Deepika Padukone as new findings appeared in Bollywood drug case.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khaali Peeli’s trailer was released on Tuesday. Kangana Ranaut referred to Deepika Padukone in the context of drug probe currently underway.
Khaali Peeli’s trailer was released on Tuesday. Kangana Ranaut referred to Deepika Padukone in the context of drug probe currently underway.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run from Jaideep Ahlawat. Watch

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday play childhood sweethearts who are reunited after a series of crazy adventures. They are on the run from the police and goons, even as keep holding on to a booty they have chanced upon.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone as probe into drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case intensifies

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to take a dig at Deepika Padukone with her ‘repeat after me’ posts. Deepika shared multiple posts on mental health awareness after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra, Kate Winslet to lend voices to unscripted HBO Max series: ‘Excited to join such an amazing group’

Priyanka Chopra, Kate Winslet, Keanu Reeves and a bunch of other stars will be a part of a new HBO Max series aimed at promoting calmness and stress relief. The series will air on October 1.

Read more here

Anushka Sharma cheers husband Virat Kohli’s RCB after IPL victory: ‘A winning start’

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore after their win in a match on Monday during the ongoing IPL 2020 series. See her post here.

Read more here

Anurag Kashyap’s former assistant says director got upset when actress suggested sexual favours in exchange for work

Anurag Kashyap’s former assistant Jaydeep Sarkar has shared an episode from years ago when they were casting actors for a project and a female actor tried to suggest sexual favours in exchange for work.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In