Kit Harington told wife Rose Leslie the ending of Game of Thrones 8, she didn’t speak to him for 3 days

There are still two-and-a-half months to go until the final season of Game of Thrones, and fans of the hit HBO series are lapping up every little detail they can get their hands on. But there are already a few who know how the show will end. Kit Harington has said that he has revealed the ending to his wife, Rose Leslie,much to her annoyance.

Harington said in an interview to Entertainment Weekly that Leslie, who played his love interest in the show as well, didn’t talk to him for three days after he told her what happens in the climax. He said, “I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked that.”

Revealing what he felt about the show’s ending, the actor said, “I don’t think it’s about happy or sad, really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”

Rose had played the role of Jon Snow’s love interest Ygritte, a wildling during the second, third and fourth seasons. The two fell in love on the sets and went on to tie the knot in June last year. Their wedding ceremony took place at a Scottish castle with their co-stars Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams in attendance.

Earlier, Sophie, who plays Jon Snow’s sister Sansa Stark, had told W magazine in an interview that she has already blurted out the ending of the show to some of her friends. She had said, “I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 16:59 IST