Madame Tussauds’ gift for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding is truly thoughtful

Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now husband and wife, and fans waited with bated breath to see pictures from their two wedding ceremonies. It was on this occasion that Madame Tussauds decided to reveal when the wax statue of actor Deepika Padukone would be opened to public.

The official Twitter handle of Madame Tussauds retweeted Deepika and wrote, “Congrats @deepikapadukone ! We couldn’t be more excited for you and can’t wait for your figure reveal next year! #DeepikaWedsRanveer.”

Earlier in July, Deepika had shared pictures of herself consulting with Madame Tussauds to get the details for her wax statue right. From choosing the right eyeball to measuring the size of her face, she seemed to have had a lot of fun. She captioned them, “It’s all about the details.”

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding took place in Lake Como, Italy where both the actor’s family was present. They followed the customs and traditions of both Sindhi and Konkani ceremonies and shared puctures. Deepika and Ranveer’s expression spoke for their feeling during the ceremonies that were held on November 14 and 15.

The film fraternity has since been showering the couple with wishes on Twitter. The couple will host multiple receptions - one in Bengaluru and the second in Mumbai for their family, friends and colleagues from the film fraternity. The family is expected to arrive in India on November 18. The reception in Bengaluru will be held on November 21, while the one in Mumbai will be held on December 1.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 19:42 IST