Malaika Arora comes out in support of India’s MeToo movement

Malaika Arora is happy that the #MeToo movement - which began in Hollywood a year ago - has finally come to India.

The 44-year-old, while talking to ANI, said she supports women a hundred percent. "MeToo has just started here and I think it's very good - better late than never. If you take this step now, in future, we will be able to control it."

"If women have been through any kind of harassment whether it's physical, mental, emotional, any which way, I support them," added Malaika.

The #MeToo movement began a year ago in Hollywood after The New York Times and The New Yorker published several stories about decades-long predation of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

It gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following her revelation, accusations are being levelled against some powerful personalities in media and the entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 18:01 IST