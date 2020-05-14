e-paper
Mira Rajput shares stunning party picture, fans can’t get over her beauty

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a stunning picture of herself with a cryptic caption on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 10:54 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture of herself.
Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a stunning picture of herself in a black dress and glossy hair on her Instagram account and asked her fans to share the Spanish word for “look”. She can be seen looking away from the camera while posing at a party.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Cómo se dice “look” en español ?” Mira seems to be wearing nude makeup with her hair in soft curls. A guitar can also be seen hanging on a wall in the background.

The picture received more than 80000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan called her, “Beautiful girl” in the comments section. Another wrote, “you look like an angel.” One more reacted, “Hello Gorgeousness Mira.”

Mira and Shahid are currently busy cooking and cleaning, respectively during lockdown. The two also engage in cute banter on social media. On Wednesday, Shahid posted a hilarious video of him trying to say, “It’s time for quarantine”. He captioned it, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me.” Mira was quick to express her disappointment and commented, “You actually posted this ridiculous video.”

 

Meanwhile, Shahid held an Ask Me Anything session for his fans on Twitter late Tuesday. On being asked by a fan “Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me? (Are you cooking, washing dishes or clothes during lockdown?)”, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? (My department is doing the dishes. And yours?).”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty beats up husband Raj Kundra as house help accuses him of kissing her. Watch hilarious video

Shahid was shooting for the sports film Jersey which has now halted due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. He will be seen as a cricketer in the film which also stars his father Pankaj Kapur. The actor, who has shared screen space with the senior actor in 2011 film Mausam, said, “I still get nervous sharing the frame with him.”

