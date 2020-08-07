Mumbai rains: a dampener for TV shoots!

bollywood

Like the rest of India, Mumbai, too, has been putting up a brave fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. But this week, the city faced another kind of ‘nature’s wrath’ when heavy downpour/winds brought things to a standstill for 3-4 days. And the entertainment industry was no exception.

In fact, television shows that went back on floors in various parts of the city such as Filmcity, Malad and Naigaon etc. — amid the pandemic — a few days back were at the receiving end, as a “number of shoots either got cancelled or slowed down considerably.”

As TV producer Sumeet Mittal puts it: “It’s true, rains this week turned out to be a major issue for makers. We, for instance, had to cancel shoot for 2-3 days for most of our shows as actors and directors found it really difficult to travel.” Mittal, who has shows such as Shubharambh, Barrister Babu, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Jeevan Saathi on floors, also had to cancel “outdoor shoots (within Filmcity) due to constant pouring.”

Although many feel that Mumbai monsoon bring “standard set of problems every year” and this year has been no different. “But since 2020’s heavy downpour has coincided with Covid-19, many are coupling it together. But yes, such heavy rains do bring in a new set of problems,” says Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA.

He further adds: “Due to rains, there was an early pack-up on a lot of sets (of TV shows). Plus, we, at CINTAA, got a few calls from artists, who faced commuting issues at places like Naigaon etc. But having said that, I think, by now, actors as well as makers know what challenges monsoon bring.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood didn’t face any such issue as no filmmaker has gone on floors yet, amid the pandemic. Next month onwards though, quite a few of them are supposed to restart work. Industry insiders say monsoon/rains were “supposed to be an issue, and that’s why a majority of the film shoots have been planned from September/October onwards to avoid the rainy season.”

Says Haseen Dilruba director Vinil Mathew: “We are looking at restating work from mid-Septemeber onward. Before that, I also want the rains to go away before we get back.” His film’s producer Aanand L Rai is supposed to restart work on his directorial, Atrangi Re, in October.