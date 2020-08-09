Natasha Suri tests positive for Covid-19, will skip promotions of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover-starrer Dangerous

bollywood

Former Miss India World, actor Natasha Suri has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, she will have to give the promotions of her upcoming project, Dangerous, a miss. It also stars Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Natasha said, “Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too.”

Natasha will miss out on the promotions of Dangerous because of her Covid-19 diagnosis. The film will begin streaming on MX Player from August 14. “The promotions were to begin from August 10, and I am very sad that I won’t be able to participate in them. Nonetheless, I am excited about the project, sharing screen space with some very good actors and working with such a great team,” she said.

Natasha made her feature film debut with the 2016 Malayalam comedy King Liar, which also starred Dileep and Madonna Sebastian. She was last seen in the Zee5 original film Virgin Bhanupriya, which released last month.

Dangerous, directed by Bhushan Patel, marks the onscreen reunion of Karan and Bipasha after the 2015 horror-thriller Alone. Karan will be seen as a millionaire whose wife is abducted by unknown people. Bipasha plays his ex-girlfriend, who is also in charge of the investigation.

Bipasha, who will make a comeback to acting after five years, had said in a statement, “Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan on screen again. Dangerous was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again.”

