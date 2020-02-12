Neha Dhupia makes video of Angad Bedi ahead of his knee surgery: ‘Please note she has no clue which knee is injured’

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:09 IST

Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show MumBhai a while ago, recently underwent a knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. And before his surgery, wife and actor Neha Dhupia captured a video in which she can be seen cheering him up.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: “That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I’m not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1.”

In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad’s meals. “I have been starving for almost 8 hours,” Angad said.To which Neha added: “This is the longest you’ve gone without a meal.”

While trying to raise his spirits, Neha gave a pat on Angad knee but later realised it was the wrong one. Angad mumbled something in Punjabi about how she doesn’t even know which one of his knees is injured.

Apart from MumBhai, Angad will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the film. His last release was the second season of Inside Edge on Amazon Prime.

