e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia makes video of Angad Bedi ahead of his knee surgery: ‘Please note she has no clue which knee is injured’

Neha Dhupia makes video of Angad Bedi ahead of his knee surgery: ‘Please note she has no clue which knee is injured’

Neha Dhupia filmed her husband Angad Bedi in a chatty mood ahead of his knee surgery.

bollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:09 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Angad Bedi recently underwent a surgery on his knee.
Angad Bedi recently underwent a surgery on his knee.
         

Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show MumBhai a while ago, recently underwent a knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. And before his surgery, wife and actor Neha Dhupia captured a video in which she can be seen cheering him up.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: “That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I’m not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1.”

 

In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad’s meals. “I have been starving for almost 8 hours,” Angad said.To which Neha added: “This is the longest you’ve gone without a meal.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni bats for Arti, believes it would be wrong if Sidharth Shukla wins, Archana Puran says ‘That Sid is a jerk’

While trying to raise his spirits, Neha gave a pat on Angad knee but later realised it was the wrong one. Angad mumbled something in Punjabi about how she doesn’t even know which one of his knees is injured.

Apart from MumBhai, Angad will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the film. His last release was the second season of Inside Edge on Amazon Prime.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Assam NRC goes offline, company points to contract that wasn’t renewed
Assam NRC goes offline, company points to contract that wasn’t renewed
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
Xiaomi Mi 10 could be a cheaper alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S20
Xiaomi Mi 10 could be a cheaper alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S20
Aston Martin’s new convertible cuts its top-dropping time in half
Aston Martin’s new convertible cuts its top-dropping time in half
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news