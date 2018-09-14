Nick Jonas shows his love for Priyanka Chopra, India as couple spends time together. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance, singer Nick Jonas, were spotted together a day after their fancy dinner date in Los Angeles. While they weren’t holding hands or cuddling as we’ve now become accustomed to seeing them, Nick did have a message for his Indian fans on his T-shirt.

Look closely and you’ll notice the word ‘namaste’ printed on Nick’s otherwise plain white tee. He’s wearing a pencil moustache and a pair of glasses on his face. Meanwhile, Priyanka wore a purple dress.

Nick and his parents earlier came down to India for a roka ceremony as per Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra’s, desire. Later, speaking about the ceremony, Madhu had told DNA, “Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people.” It seems Nick’s love for all things Indian is here to stay.

Nick Jonas on his first India trip with Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka recently signed on as the female lead in Chris Pratt’s Cowboy Ninja Viking, which was removed from Universal’s release schedule shortly afterwards. Priyanka was supposed to star opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, but dropped out because of her engagement. Salman has often hinted that the other reason for Priyanka’s decision to drop out was her inclination towards Hollywood.

After their recent Mexico trip, Priyanka and Nick were spotted cuddling in LA. They were spotted with their close friends, including Hollywood producer Brian Grazer, on Wednesday.

A few days before their LA trip, Priyanka and Nick were spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A couple of days before that Nick had whisked his future wife away for a little peace and quiet in California’s Mammoth Mountains. But no matter what corner of the world they’re in, pictures always emerge.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Mumbai roka ceremony.

Priyanka and Nick made their engagement official on August 18 in Mumbai with a traditional roka ceremony in which their families participated as well. It was held at her residence.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 13:34 IST