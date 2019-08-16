Nimrat on whether not doing much work in India affect her career: Don’t like to scare myself with the thought

bollywood

Showbiz calls for relevance, more so if you are a performer. And as the saying goes, out of sight means out of mind. But that’s not something Nimrat Kaur is losing sleep over. What concerns the actor more is quality rather than the quantity. The actor, who was last seen in The Test Case (that ended in January 2018), has not been doing much work in India and is busy with her international projects, gives more importance to quality than quantity. Nimrat believes that more than the break, choosing right kind of work will help her earn the love and support of the audience back.

“I don’t like to scare myself with the [thought],” she continues, “I’d rather do something fantastic than something random just because I am out of the scene. I don’t want to do anything that isn’t worthy.”

Nimrat opines that breaks are good sometimes. “That kind of desperation might go against your productivity. I fear making such mistakes. So, a little bit of gap at times is good, it also helps in gathering more interest. Hopefully, when I come back, I’ll be accepted,” adds actor.

At the same time the 37-year-old shares how she is trying to strike a balance between her work in India and abroad. “I am putting all my attention and energy towards managing my career both ways. I must admit it’s been tricky, when you go abroad you miss being in touch here and when you come here and do something you lose touch in being there,” she says adding that she has both offers from Bollywood and the web. As per reports, she is in talks for The Test Case second season.

Nimrat has also been getting a number of international offers. “I have to take a call and hopefully, I’ll be able to talk about my upcoming projects soon. That’s why right now I am figuring how I would be dividing my time. I don’t want to miss being part of good stories,” she concludes.

