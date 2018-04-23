Not Sara Ali Khan or Sonam Kapoor, it is Karan Johar’s Radha dance that is a must watch

A Bollywood shaadi where the likes of star-in-the-making Sara Ali Khan, bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor, the reluctant Shweta Nanda and Dimple Kapadia were seen shaking a leg, you can probably ask why are we rooting for Karan Johar. That is a valid question and can be answered with these two words: his moves. Karan Johar, a man who loves to dance, did it again at the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Now, this is a man dancing like nobody is watching and we cannot help but stand up and applaud. What makes the dance even more special is the song, Radha, from Student of the Year. It was directed by Karan Johar and was the launch vehicle of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The song was picturised on the trio and also featured Rishi Kapoor.

Not just Karan, we saw Sara Ali Khan dancing to Saat Samundar Paar, Shweta Nanda dancing to Paloo Latke and she was soon joined by mother Jaya Bachchan. Sonam Kapoor also took to dance floor as did Dimple Kapadia.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and several other Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding reception.