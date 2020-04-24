Police complaint against Kangana Ranaut over video supporting sister, Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday at home

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:23 IST

Varun Dhawan celebrates 33rd birthday at home amid lockdown, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shower him with love. See pics

Actor Varun Dhawan turned 33 on Friday and celebrated it with his family amid coronavirus lockdown. The actor took to Instagram stories to share pictures of intimate family gathering, where he can be seen cutting a heart-shaped cake. In one of the pictures, he can be seen blowing the candles while the other gives a proper look at the homemade cake. His industry friends Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, October co-star Banita Sandhu among others wished him on the occasion.

Vicky Kaushal slams ‘baseless rumours’ that he violated lockdown, got reprimanded by police

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter on Thursday to rubbish rumours that he had been reprimanded by Mumbai Police after he stepped out of his house, breaking rules of lockdown. Vicky wrote on Twitter: “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I’ve not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice”

Police complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her video supporting Rangoli Chandel

A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for coming out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account recently got suspended for alleged hate speech. The complaint has been filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a resident of Mumbai.

Sona Mohapatra accuses Kartik Aaryan of planting negative stories about her in the press: ‘MCP ego flared up?’

Singer Sona Mohapatra accused actor Kartik Aaryan of planting negative stories about her via his publicists after she criticised a video he had shared in which he was perceived to have showed misogynist behaviour. On drawing criticism, Kartik had deleted the controversial video.

Pierce Brosnan advises Daniel Craig on life after James Bond: ‘You did a magnificent job’

Pierce Brosnan, who has played James Bond in the past, has shared his advice for current 007 Daniel Craig, who is set to retire as the iconic British spy later this year, after the release of No Time to Die, his fifth and final film in the series. Brosnan appeared in a watch party for his film Goldeneye, organised by Esquire. Brosnan mentioned that Daniel should now ‘enjoy’ his life, adding how he had done ‘a magnificent job’.

