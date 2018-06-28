Priyanka Chopra is a vision as she attends Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s mehendi ceremony. See pic

Priyanka Chopra is making her presence felt in Mumbai in right earnest. Since the time she landed in Mumbai with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, India’s very own international star is making all the right moves. After creating a flutter with her dinner outing last Friday with Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra and a Goa vacation, Priyanka was seen at Mukesh Ambani’s residence where she met Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta.

Back from Goa, the actor shared a picture with Akash and Shloka from their “Pre pre engagement party” as Priyanka put it. Sharing the picture, the Quantico actor wrote: “Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre engagement party.”

The ceremony Priyanka attended was Shloka’s mehendi function.

Priyanka turned up in a heavily embroidered cream-coloured Tarun Tahiliani sari while Shloka looked beautiful in a purple-blue and white embroidered lehenga choli. Akash kept it simple in cream-coloured kurta pajama.

It may be recalled that in March this year came the announcement that Mukesh Ambani’s elder son would marry his schoolmate Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. While the marriage is set for early December this year, the two are set to get engaged on June 30 in Mumbai.

The media is abuzz with speculation that Priyanka may also get engaged to Nick by August and the India trip is her way to introduce the American pop star to her mother. Nick met her mother, Madhu, on Friday. The couple were again spotted with Madhu on Wednesday night as they went for dinner after Priyanka visited the Ambanis.

Priyanka had met Nick at last year’s Met Gala. Reports of their possible romance featured in headlines after Priyanka and Nick were spotted at a yacht party in Los Angeles. Priyanka was also Nick’s plus one at his cousin’s wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more