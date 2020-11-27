Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor share throwback pics to wish friend Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday

bollywood

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 08:02 IST

Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and many others wished their friend and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday on Thursday. She is the wife of Serum Institute of India’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a precious throwback post and wish Natasha on her big day. The photo showed Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas sitting with Natasha at a get-together. “Happy Birthday Gorgeous! Miss you lots,” she captioned her post.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a throwback selfie with Natasha and another person and wrote, “Shine on you crazy diamond... love you lots. Happy birthday Nat Poo... cause hey, there truly is no one like you,” she wrote. Sonam shared a bunch of glamorous pictures with Natasha and wrote, “A gorgeous soul in & out. Wishing you nothing but love and happiness, Nat. Happy happy birthday!”

Amrita Arora shared two photos with Natasha and wrote, “Nat, Nat poo , Nat girl so many names of endearment for our darling @natasha.poonawalla @natasha_poonawalla Happppy happy birthday ,to many more days n weeks n years filled with fun and mad laughter #strongertogether Love you mad hatter.” Her elder sister Malaika Arora also wrote, “Happy happy birthday u crazy , amazing gurl. Love ya natsss @natasha.poonawalla @natasha_poonawalla.” Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy birthday Natasha, dher sara pyar (lots of love).”

Natasha and Adar attended Priyanka’s wedding receptions in 2018 and they even hosted the actor and Nick at their home in March. She had shared pictures with them on social media and wrote, “I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you @NPoonawalla @adarpoonawalla for being the best hosts. Here’s To the next time.”

