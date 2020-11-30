e-paper
Rahul Roy in ICU after suffering brain stroke, Shekhar Suman speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Rahul Roy in ICU after suffering brain stroke, Shekhar Suman speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Actor Rahul Roy, who hit limelight with the ’90s hit Aashiqui, has been admitted to ICU at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after he suffers a brain stroke while on a shoot in Kargil. Shekhar Suman tweeted about the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Roy was admitted to Mumbai's Nanvati hospital after he suffered a brain stroke. Shekhar Suman tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Rahul Roy was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanvati hospital after he suffered a brain stroke. Shekhar Suman tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput case.
         

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Aashiqui star Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, moved to ICU in Mumbai

Rahul Roy, the star of 1990 superhit Aashiqui, has suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a movie in Kargil. He was brought back to Mumbai and is currently admitted to the Nanavati hospital.

Read more here

Shekhar Suman lauds CBI, ED and NCB for fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless’

Shekhar Suman talked about the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case in a recent tweet. He rued the fact that despite a fair investigation, the three central agencies could not make much of a headway due to lack of evidence.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra shares a pic of her grand temptation, asks ‘what do I do with this?’

Priyanka Chopra had an important question to ask millions of her followers this Sunday. Faced with a scrumptious, and huge platter of food, she wanted to know, ‘What do I do with this?’

Read more here

Bharti Singh dropped from Kapil Sharma Show after drug arrest? Krushna Abhishek dismisses rumour, says ‘I and Kapil with her’

Krushna Abhishek has dismissed reports that Bharti Singh has been dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show after her arrest in a drug case. He said that Kapil and he are with Bharti.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik says she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of divorce before entering Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 14: In a shocking revelation, Rubina Dilaik said that Abhinav Shukla and she would have filed for divorce by November if they hadn’t entered the Bigg Boss house.

Read more here

