Raksha Bandhan special: No one like a brother

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:05 IST

Love, competition, arguments and friends forever- the relationship of brothers and sisters are about all this and much more. From childhood fights to being each other’s best friends, it’s wonderful to grow up with siblings. Actors Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Madan and Mouni Roy agree as they share about their bond with their brothers, this Rakshabandhan and explain why this festival is important for them. A common sentiment they share is – there is no one like a brother!

Mrunal with her siblings Dhaval, Mandar, Lochan and Yadnesh

Mrunal Thakur: I may miss out on Diwali or Dussera but never on Rakshabandhan. I ensure I am with my brother on this day. I am very close to my sister Lochan, my brother Mandar and two cousins- Dhaval and Yadnesh. We make a close knit team of five and at times, I feel like I am their mother. Though I am 12 years older to him, yet he is my confidante. Mandar calms me when I am stressed and is more practical than me. He is my therapist as I can talk to him about anything and he gives me space to be myself. Not just brothers, but I also tie rakhis to my sister and my aunt, who has been a huge emotional support. This year, we will celebrate togetherness and the fact that we are all at home, safe during this pandemic.

Radhika says her brother Arjun Madan celebrates her success more than her.

Radhika Madan: As a kid, Rakshabandhan was about the gifts and money I got from my brother, Arjun Madan, but only when he left for Toronto, Canada for further studies, I realised the meaning of rakhi. I always looked up to him and he always supported me in my career decisions. Each year, I choose the best rakhi and send it to him with gifts and sweets. Our ritual is to eat the first bite of food together on this day and we wait till the other person wakes up. Today, it’s about teasing and the nok-jhok between bhai-behen. My brother celebrates my success more than me. He is my best friend and I love him too much even if I hate him at times. This year, we will celebrate rakhi virtually and will tease each other on the video call. I miss him a lot.

Mouni has sent a rakhi to her brother Mukhar Roy from UK.

Mouni Roy: Rakshabandhan and the Bengali festival Bhai phota have always been special to me. While growing up, we celebrated Bhai phota more often and later, both festivals. My brother, Mukhar Roy, and I are not in the same city every year but I make sure he gets the rakhi and gifts from me, as he is younger to me. I am in London, UK and I have already sent the rakhi to him. As we lost our dad quite early in life, he looks up to me as his guardian and I have smoothly fit into that role and that of his sister. We have a fun relationship and are each other’s person. I have a rakhi brother in Mumbai and I celebrate every rakhi with him. This is the second year that I am not there for Rakshabandhan but we will celebrate when I meet next. I am missing my mum and brother as I have been out of the country most of this year due to the pandemic.