Ranbir Kapoor’s back in Mumbai after a long stay in Bulgaria for Brahmastra. See pics

With the bulk of our favourite celebs headed for Lake Como or already at the Italian seaside town for the engagement party of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha, to Anand Piramal, it was left to a few others to keep us engaged.

Janhvi Kapoor, her cousin Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja and uncle Anil Kapoor, were all spotted in Italy on Saturday, while many others were seen at the airport. Among those were Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur.

Abhishek Bachchan was at the Jagran Cinema Summit on Friday where he spoke about the controversy surrounding his latest release, Manmarziyaan, among other things. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is back in Mumbai after a really long spell in Bulgaria, where he was camped for the shoot of his upcoming film, Brahmastra.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan was seen with his favourite nanny at their Bandra home; in some pictures he was seen waving to the paparazzi. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were promoting Namaste England. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi were seen perhaps at an ad shoot, and it almost looked like a picture from their wedding last year.

Take a look at the pictures:

Ranbir Kapoor returned from Bulgaria on Friday.

Abhishek Bachchan attended the Jagran Cinema Summit on Friday.

Airport spottings: Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Iulia Vantur.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra with their fans as their promote Namaste England.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 17:39 IST