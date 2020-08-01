Ranveer Singh has a weekend feast for fans, shares a bunch of throwbacks from Milan

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh has been fairly regular on Instagram, treating his fans, every now and then with pictures and interesting posts. On Friday, he shared yet another bunch of them and his fans couldn’t be happier.

Sharing a selfie, where he is wearing a bright orange t-shirt, he wrote: “I gotta take it on the other side what’s your favourite @chilipeppers track?” For the uninitiated, Red Hot Chili Peppers is a Los Angeles-based rock band. Replying to Ranveer was Richa Chadha who wrote that her favourite track from their collection was ‘Dark necessities’.

Reacting to the actor’s photos, his fans wrote, “You are the chilli to my pepper” while another said “Uff uff mirchi hai hai mirchi”.

Ranveer is a huge music buff and has also launched an independent record label. He also shared a throwback picture where he is standing next to, what appears to be, a statue of popular ’70 rock icon Freddie Mercury (Indian origin Farrokh Bulsara) of the rock band Queen. He also quoted the famous song by the group, I Want To Break Free.

He also shared a bunch of pictures of himself (as an audience member), the song line-up, and snapshots from performances onstage from a rock concert he attended in Milan in 2012. Other photos include a post-workout selfie, one from a football matches he had attended abroad and the final one from his film Gunday with his friend, actor Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer, who had last year launched his independent music label IncInk, on Wednesday dropped a new track ‘Mehfil-E-hiphop’ introducing a new hip-hop artist Devil The Rhymer. The Gully Boy actor who co-owns the music label with Navzar Eranee aims at unearthing future superstars through his passion project.

Devil The Rhymer whose original name is Abhay Prasad is the record label’s fourth artist after Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta. “Our passion project is a platform for budding musicians who we believe will change the music industry in the near future and the signing of Devil is one step forward in that direction,” Ranveer said about his decision of expansion.

He further went on to heap praises on the new hip-hop artist and lauded his poetry skills. “He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre-stage in Indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. We believe in him and it is a huge moment for Navzar and me to present our fourth artist to the world,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

