Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a cash reward of ₹11 lakh for every player of the 2026 Asian Games gold-medal-winning men's hockey team and ₹5.5 lakh for each support staff member. Odisha CM announces cash reward for Indian men''s hockey team; BJD credits Patnaik for success

India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 on Saturday to clinch the men's hockey gold for the second time in the Asian Games and book a 2028 Olympics berth. This came a day after the women defeated higher-ranked defending champions China 1-0 in the final to clinch the title after 44 years and also book an Olympic spot.

This was the first time that both the men and women have ended on top in the same edition of the continental showpiece.

In a post on X, Odisha CMO said, "Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a cash award of ₹11 lakh each for the players and ₹5.5 lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Men's Hockey Team in recognition of their Gold Medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026.

"The chief minister congratulated every member of the team and honoured their contribution to this memorable achievement. Odisha, with its deep-rooted connection with Indian hockey, stands proudly with our champions and remains committed to supporting sporting excellence."

Majhi also spoke to two Indian men's hockey team players from the state, Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra, and lauded their performance.

The chief minister has announced a similar cash reward for the members of the Indian women hockey team and support staff for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games. The Odisha CMO said the state government stands firmly with Indian hockey and remains committed to supporting and nurturing sporting excellence.

The Odisha government is the official sponsor of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams till 2036. In 2018, it became the first Indian state to sponsor national hockey teams.

The state's main opposition, the BJD, claimed that the success of Indian hockey in the Asian Games was due to the party's president and five-time former chief minister Naveen Patnaik's visionary and bold decisions.

"When everyone let go of hockey's hand, Naveen held it tight. Talent received honour, hockey received encouragement. Every Odia is proud today as a promoter of Indian hockey. Double Gold in Asian Games; One Man's Vision, Entire Nation's Pride!" it said in a social media post.

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