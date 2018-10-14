Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty soak up the Swiss sun in new pics from Simmba shoot

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, who are in Switzerland to shoot for their upcoming action-drama Simmba, look all geared up for the weekend and their recent picture is a proof!

Taking to her Instagram, Sara shared snaps from the set in which she can be seen posing with her co-actor and director Rohit Shetty.

In the pictures, Sara donned a denim knot-shirt with a white floral print, high-waisted skirt, while Ranveer donned a white shirt with grey pants and blue aviator sunglasses.

She captioned the image as, “Sweet Swiss Shenanigans #simmba #hairchecks #bliss#whataday #fullfeels.’

Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper and will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The star cast also includes Sonu Sood.

Produced by Karan Johar, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28 this year.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 14:18 IST