Ravi Kishan comes to Salman Khan’s ill Veergati co-actor Pooja Dadwal’s help

Pooja Dadwal, who worked with Salman Khan in 1995 film Veergati, is suffering from life-threatening tuberculosis.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, she said, “I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

Now, some help has finally come her way from Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan. Kishan, who is shooting for his film titled MLA in Hyderabad, sent one of his acquaintances to Dadwal with money and fruits.

Kishan’s acquaintance Pappu Yadav told that the actor worked with Pooja Dadwal long time back in director Vinay Lad’s film. Without disclosing the amount, he said Kishan has been helping others in the past.

Pooja Dadwal worked with Ravi Kishan in a film.

Sources close to the actor said even her husband and other family members have left her to fend for herself after realising she is unwell. Pooja has also worked in films such as Hindustan and Sindoor Saugandh.