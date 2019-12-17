e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva on nepotism: ‘I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad’

Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva on nepotism: ‘I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad’

Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva talks about getting films on the basis of her dad’s name, her debut film Sab Kushal Mangal and working with Naseeruddin Shah.

bollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riva Kishen, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishen, makes her debut with Sab Kushal Mangal.
Riva Kishen, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishen, makes her debut with Sab Kushal Mangal.
         

As Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva makes her Bollywood debut with Sab Kushal Mangal, has responded to nepotism, saying she can only get a “maximum of three” films with her father’s name and her talent will be the only thing that will take her forward.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, she said, “I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad, but who’s going to invest in me after that? It’s my talent that will help me survive.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy out of Oscar race as Academy announces shortlist for Best International Film

She also revealed that Ravi has never watched her act, even when she worked in theatre with Naseeruddin Shah. Claiming that the Bhojpuri star saw her acting for the first time when he watched Sab Kushal Mangal trailer, she added, “He was like ‘this kid from my own house is now a star’.”

Talking about prospects of doing a Bhojpuri film, Riva told the tabloid, “I would love to if it’s a good script and dad is producing the film, he might come up with something amazing.”

 

Elaborating on how she got her first film, she further said, “I had wanted to travel and do acting workshops all over the world before making a beginning in showbiz.” Adding that producer Nitin Manmohan, who had seen her pictures, called her father and offered the film. “And I saw my London dreams shattering! I had wanted to return to London to enjoy the weather there and shop.”

Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal is an upcoming rom-com that also marks Bollywood debut of Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma who essays the role of a news anchor. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news