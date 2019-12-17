Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva on nepotism: ‘I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad’

bollywood

As Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva makes her Bollywood debut with Sab Kushal Mangal, has responded to nepotism, saying she can only get a “maximum of three” films with her father’s name and her talent will be the only thing that will take her forward.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, she said, “I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad, but who’s going to invest in me after that? It’s my talent that will help me survive.”

She also revealed that Ravi has never watched her act, even when she worked in theatre with Naseeruddin Shah. Claiming that the Bhojpuri star saw her acting for the first time when he watched Sab Kushal Mangal trailer, she added, “He was like ‘this kid from my own house is now a star’.”

Talking about prospects of doing a Bhojpuri film, Riva told the tabloid, “I would love to if it’s a good script and dad is producing the film, he might come up with something amazing.”

Elaborating on how she got her first film, she further said, “I had wanted to travel and do acting workshops all over the world before making a beginning in showbiz.” Adding that producer Nitin Manmohan, who had seen her pictures, called her father and offered the film. “And I saw my London dreams shattering! I had wanted to return to London to enjoy the weather there and shop.”

Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal is an upcoming rom-com that also marks Bollywood debut of Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma who essays the role of a news anchor. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

