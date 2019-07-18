Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur posts pic with ‘ringmaster’ Mahesh Bhatt, gets a thumbs up from Ranveer Singh

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur who is shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film Sadak 2 in Ooty shared an adorable picture of himself with ringmaster Mahesh Bhatt.The Kalank actor shared the picture on his Instagram account and captioned the picture as “A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm.”

Hand in hand and fixing his gaze on Mahesh, Aditya can be seen sitting comfortably with the filmmaker. Aditya, who started his Bollywood debut with 2009 release London Dreams. He shot to fame with Aashiqui 2, helmed by Mahesh. A few days back, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Sadak 2 script which revealed that the stars are in Ooty for the second schedule of the upcoming film.

The film, which is a remake of the 1991 blockbuster of the same name, will feature Alia and Aditya in pivotal roles. The actors will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the lead actors of the original flick.

While the plot of the upcoming film is yet to be disclosed, the original film was a romantic thriller and revolved around the life of a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 12:50 IST