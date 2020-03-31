e-paper
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim ditches cricket bat for soccer kicks in throwback picture. See here

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim ditches cricket bat for soccer kicks in throwback picture. See here

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan, has shared a throwback picture of himself wearing a football kit.

Mar 31, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with a friend.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has shared a throwback picture on Instagram. Ibrahim posted a picture of himself, wearing his football kit at school.

He captioned the picture with a heart and football emoji, indicating his love for the game. Standing next to Ibrahim is a teammate, who replied in the comments, “I’ll miss our link up play.”

Ibrahim’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 70000 times. “Oh my God you are a ditto copy of your father,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Soccer and cricket? Not bad Ibrahim,” wrote another, perhaps making a reference to Ibrahim’s grandfather, cricketer Tiger Pataudi.

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️🤍⚽️

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Ibrahim has often been photographed playing cricket with his friends. In fact, during an appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, Ibrahim’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, said, “Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim proves he takes after his grandfather, seen playing gully cricket

Much has been speculated about Ibrahim’s choice of career. His sister, actor Sara Ali Khan, said in an interview, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

Recently, Saif said, “He should (join Bollywood as an actor), he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

