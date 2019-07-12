Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim proves he takes after his grandfather, seen playing gully cricket

Actor Saif Alli Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi is not routinely seen in public. However, the young star kid was seen recently playing cricket at his Mumbai residence and reminded people of his grandfather, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan. He looked quite a pro in the pictures that have surfaced online.

In the pictures that are going viral online, Ibrahim is seen batting as his friend gestures from behind the wickets. Ibrahim is wearing grey shorts and white T-shirt with white sports shoes. He reportedly returned from London only on Thursday.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with brother Ibrahim, which had sibling love written all over it. It appeared to be a candid shot where the siblings have a hearty laugh during a conversation. While Sara was dressed in a colourful ensemble, Ibrahim donned a black jacket and grey pants. Sara wrote a cute message with the picture: “I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.”

While these pictures suggest he might be interested in cricket, sister Sara had told Hindustan Times earlier that her brother would like to follow in her and their parents’ footsteps and become an actor: “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 17:32 IST