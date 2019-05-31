Salman Khan on Inshallah co-star Alia Bhatt: She is very good, very natural and spontaneous as an actor

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that stars Katrina Kaif opposite him, has showered praises on his Inshallah co-star Alia Bhatt. He also believes Varun Dhawan is the one who can achieve stardom, but “he needs to curb his enthusiasm”.

Salman Khan talks about his movies, co-stars, digital platform, awards and much more in an exclusive chat.

Your role in Bharat spans through different age groups. Which one was most challenging?

It was about playing an age that I have yet not reached, and age that I have forgotten, both were very difficult. So, the energy level or the body weight of that time, the walk, the voice – everything has changed. Also, the innocence of that time in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), has got lost over the years. So, trying to get that back was the most difficult thing to do. Every time it had to look natural. If you try and act, you will look farzi. You will look like you are acting and trying to be a sweet boy and all.

So, as part of preparations, did you watch your old films again?

I didn’t watch those films completely, but some glimpses just to refresh my memories, ki baal kaise the, ya walk or dance kaisa tha.

As a person are you critical of yourself?

I am not very critical and neither is my audience. So, I am happy.

Most of your films with Katrina Kaif have worked at the box office, is she your lucky charm?

If she was my lucky charm, then Yuvvraaj (2008) should also have worked (at the box office). I think I am the lucky one here.

At a press conference, you said that Katrina has delivered one of her best performances in Bharat. You also went on to say that she deserves an award for her performance. Do awards matter to you?

No, but they matter to her. She has worked really hard and it shouldn’t go waste. She has worked so hard on this film that it looks really natural. When it shows on screen that you are working hard, then that is not hard work. But when it looks effortless, that is hard work. She has managed to do that in the film, with her dialogues, talafuz, and expressions. You will see a different Katrina in this film. She is also playing different age groups, and she has done a really good job.

For me, awards have never mattered. In fact, I want to put it in my contract, and send a notice that I shouldn’t be considered for any nominations. And, if they do nominate me, then they have to talk paisa with me. Humara naam daalenge nomination ke andar, aur show ka naam badhega. Free fund ke andar woh humse paisa kamaa ke jaayenge, humko nahi chahiye.

Do you still get the Friday jitters?

Yes, I do. Some show it, some don’t. But everyone does. Everyone wants every film of theirs to be a bigger hit than the previous one.

Do you read reviews at all?

No, I don’t read the reviews (chuckles). I see the audiences’ reactions because for me, that is the most important factor.

Is any project happening on the digital front this year?

Yes. But, I won’t be acting in them.

Do you binge watch shows?

Yes, I am still doing that. I am completing one season of a show every night. The good ones I enjoy.

A lot of Hindi films are doing well in China. Any collaboration on the cards?

That is a big market now for Hindi films, so definitely something in the future. Also, one visit to China is a must.

Do you like to watch Chinese films?

Yes, I have seen a lot of them. I have watched many Jackie Chan movies as well as Korean films.

As a producer, is it a challenge to make a film creative yet viable?

Every film is a challenge. In fact, this is the only challenge we have in film-making, how to get the people in theatres and keep them intrigued, and want them to come back and see the film again.

Your next, Inshallah, is with Alia Bhatt. What is unique about her?

She is very good, very natural and spontaneous as an actor. And, she is a very good girl.

From the current generation of actors, who do you feel will achieve superstardom in their careers?

I think Varun Dhawan. He is among the better ones of the whole lot. He just needs to curb his enthusiasm. Then our own boys, Zaheer Iqbal, Ayush Sharma and Sooraj Pancholi…they will be out there with some good work soon.

