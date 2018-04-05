Salman Khan on what happened that night: Blackbuck was petrified, fed it biscuit

A Jodhpur court on Thursday sentenced Salman Khan to five years in jail in the blackbuck case of 1998. Salman has been convicted of killing the endangered species.

In an old interview with Sonia Singh of NDTV, Salman Khan recalled what happened on that fateful night. Salman said that he saw a blackbuck after packing up for the day. He said, “I think this is where it has come from. One day after pack-up, we would driving by, all of us, there was Saif, there was Tabu, there was Neelam, there was Amrita, there was Sonali, and we saw a deer fawn stuck in a bush.”

He further narrated how he wanted to help the deer. He added, “The whole herd was there, so I stopped the car and he was like petrified. We took him out from there and gave him some water. He was like scared. After a while, he ate mast biscuit-wiscuit khaya, and he want away. We packed up early that day. We all were going together. I think from there, this whole thing came.”

Salman Khan and others were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain near Jodhpur.

While Salman Khan was given a punishment, his fellow actors and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted along with Dushyant Singh, a local from the area.