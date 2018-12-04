Salman Khan poses with Akon in Thailand, Maniesh Paul shares picture

At the last of receptions of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai, among the conspicuous absentees were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. While reports say Ranbir-Alia were busy with Brahmastra shoot that day, Salman was in Thailand for a wedding.

Now, a new picture is out where Salman can be seen posing with TV host and comedian Manish Paul and American singer and songwriter Akon. The picture has been taken at Phuket, Thailand.

Sharing the picture, Maniesh wrote: “Super fun nite with @beingsalmankhan and @akon ...nice to meet u brother...u r a rockstar performer...”

In the selfie, Maniesh and Akon can be seen smiling while Salman flashes a V for victory sign.

Pictures and videos of Salman dancing at the wedding to his hits like O O Jaane Jaana have gone viral. Also seen at the wedding celebration was singer Kamaal Khan. At the Thailand wedding of one Divya and Kunal, Salman was also sported dancing to songs like Kamariya from Mitron.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for his next film, Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. Salman will be seen as a circus artist in the film and his character will go across an expanse of over 40 years. Through their long schedule in Malta, the team members had been sharing pictures and videos from the film’s shoot. Unconfirmed reports suggest Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:24 IST